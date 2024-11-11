Take-Two boss is "not really worried" about Xbox Series S performance for Grand Theft Auto VI

HQ

Microsoft took a very different approach to this generation, launching both the Xbox Series S and X at the end of 2020. The former is, as you know, a fully digital device with lower performance that makes it cheaper to step into the new generation.

But while it's more than enough for many, others argue that it's so weak that it becomes something of a drag on the entire generation, and that Microsoft should drop its requirement that all Xbox Series X titles should also be launched for the Xbox Series S. How does Rockstar see it? They are working on Grand Theft Auto VI, which is expected to push the boundaries of what is technically possible with a game - will Series S handle this?

In connection with the latest quarterly report, the Take-Two boss, Strauss Zelnick, commented on this topic and explained that he does not see it as a problem:

"Look, we support the platforms where the consumers are for as long as they're there, and we find a way to support platforms despite different levels of tech. Our labels are really good at that. I'm not really worried."

Grand Theft Auto VI will be released next year and then we'll see how well it runs on Xbox Series S, which will already be put to the test on November 20 when S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl is released. A game that is also expected to set a high bar for console graphics.