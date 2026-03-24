Take to the skies with Lego's Douglas DC-3 PAN AM Airliner

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The Icons range is a fascinating part of Lego's wider catalogue as it features a broad slew of brickified products, from architectural masterpieces to movie props, play sets to household items, car models to pets, and so much more. To this end, now another interesting set has been added to the Icons collection.

This is a blocky version of the Douglas DC-3 PAN AM Airliner, one of the most famous planes from the golden age of air travel. It's a direct representation of the plane that features its twin-engines, a detailed cockpit and passenger cabin, an aisle to walk down and tons of seating. There's even a stand to frame the plane on plus a collection of four minifigures that span a pilot, purser, stewardess, and flight attendant all in their respective PAN AM uniforms.

The set spans 1,903 pieces and will be launching as soon as April 4 for all fans (April 1 for Lego Insiders) with the price of the set hitting £199.99/€219.99. You can see a glimpse at this sleek set below.

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