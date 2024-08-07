Take the stress out of cooking with Cosori's Dual Blaze air fryer

HQ

We all know how it can feel to have to slave away in the kitchen creating a nutritious and balanced meal after a busy day at work. Thankfully, cooking technology has come a long way over the past few years and air fryers in particular aim to make your cooking life even easier.

We've got our hands on a few different air fryers over the past few years as part of our Quick Look video series, and today we're continuing that effort with Cosori's Dual Blaze model. This device uses dual heating elements to cook your food more evenly and all while ensuring your grub doesn't move too much or shake during the cooking process.

To see why this air fryer model is worth your time and pennies, be sure to watch the latest episode of Quick Look below, where our very own Magnus shares a bunch or facts and thoughts about the gadget.