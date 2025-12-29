Take That is getting a mini-documentary series on Netflix in January

Netflix usually produces surprisingly well-made documentaries about pop culture phenomena at a rapid pace, and now a miniseries is in the works about one of the biggest of them all, namely the British boy band Take That, which dominated the 1990s.

The miniseries premieres on January 27, and although the band now consists of only three people (Gary Barlow, Howard Donald, and Mark Owen), former members Jason Orange and Robbie Williams will also appear in the documentary. Check out the first trailer below.

HQ