Take on the role of spy dog in the newly announced Barkour

Remember Stray from 2022 where we had the honour of playing as a homeless cat? It seems that this has inspired other developers as Varsav Studios has announced an upcoming game where we get to play as a dog. Barkour is the name of the game that mixes stealth with action where the dog we play as is described as an agent of a secret organisation fighting evil in a rather unpleasant world. We don't know much more than that, but if you look at the trailer, you'll get a good sense of what kind of game it is.