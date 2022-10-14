Take on the Herald of the Flames in Sea of Thieves next adventure

HQ

Rare has announced when the next adventure of Sea of Thieves will debut, and even provided an insight into what it will be offering. Following up on prior adventures that revolved around the nefarious Captain Flameheart (who players defeated a while back), this one, known as Herald of the Flame, will see pirates having to face off with loyalists of the defeated captain who are aiming to resurrect him.

To this end, it's said in a press release that pirates will be hunting down Stitcher Jim, a villian who has disappeared since the conclusion of the Heart of Fire Tall Tale. From here, players will need to determine where Jim's allegiance lies before facing what is described as an "inevitable confrontation" between Flameheart's loyalists and the Pirate Lord's allies.

To get an idea of the story that is going into this adventure, be sure to check out the cinematic trailer below, and as for when you can start experiencing this adventure, that date is October 27.