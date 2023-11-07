Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Assetto Corsa Competizione

Take on the "green hell" with the arrival of the Nürburgring Nordschleife circuit in Assetto Corsa Competizione

The world's longest track will put sim-racers to the test in 2024.

HQ

A new track is opening for sim-racing fans in Assetto Corsa Competizione. Kudos and 505 Games has announced that next year they will open the Nürburgring, the longest track in the world.

The Nürburgring Nordschleife is, together with the GP-STRECKE, the longest circuit in the world, with 26 kilometres of track over the forests of the German Eifel Mountains region, and popularly known as Grüne Hölle: the green hell.

In addition, in the trailer shared on X (formerly known as Twitter), 505 reports that the circuit will make its debut in the 2024 season and in the Fanatec GT World Challenge with the 24h Nürburgring, arguably the toughest race for the drivers. Check out the first preview of the Nürburgring Nordschleife circuit below.

HQ
Assetto Corsa Competizione

