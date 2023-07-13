Take on the competition with BenQ's Zowie EC2-CW mouse

HQ

Choosing the right gaming mouse can be one hell of a challenge. Do you pick a lightweight device? One with more inputs? A wired one or a wireless one? The decisions keep stacking up, but we're here to hopefully ease this decision a tad.

If you're looking for a new esports-ready mouse, the subject of the latest episode of Quick Look might be up your street. In the most recent episode, we've got our hands on the BenQ Zowie EC2-CW mouse, with this being a device that features an enhanced wireless receiver and an asymmetrical ergonomic design, on top of a 3370 sensor.

Be sure to catch the new episode of Quick Look below to learn more about the device and some of the other features it offers.