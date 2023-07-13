Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Take on the competition with BenQ's Zowie EC2-CW mouse

We've got our mitts on the gadget as part of the latest episode of Quick Look.

Choosing the right gaming mouse can be one hell of a challenge. Do you pick a lightweight device? One with more inputs? A wired one or a wireless one? The decisions keep stacking up, but we're here to hopefully ease this decision a tad.

If you're looking for a new esports-ready mouse, the subject of the latest episode of Quick Look might be up your street. In the most recent episode, we've got our hands on the BenQ Zowie EC2-CW mouse, with this being a device that features an enhanced wireless receiver and an asymmetrical ergonomic design, on top of a 3370 sensor.

Be sure to catch the new episode of Quick Look below to learn more about the device and some of the other features it offers.

