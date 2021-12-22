Take on The Batman's Riddler at this secret website

HQ

The holiday period is always a great time to catch up with family and relax, but this year, you can spice things up a tad, by taking on a mental challenge set forth by The Batman's Riddler. You can head to a special secret website called, www.rataalada.com, to face the Gotham crime lord in a variety of riddles and problems posed to you in a basic text input format.

It's a simple system that when you get three riddles correct will show a bunch of sketches of The Batman by the Gotham City Police Department, before also teasing that The Riddler will return at some point, suggesting that the website will evolve between now and when The Batman hits cinemas in March 2022.

Be sure to head to the website to have a crack at the problems yourself, and also be sure to catch the trailer for The Batman below, to see what we'll be in store for when it releases on March 4, 2022.