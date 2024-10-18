Take Dungeons 4 on-the-go: The Nintendo Switch version has arrived!

It's time to take the conquest in the name of the Absolute-Evil on-the-go. Publisher Kalypso Media and developer Realmforge Studios has brought its dungeon-building strategy game, Dungeons 4, to the Nintendo Switch, with this new version of the game available now.

The Dungeons 4 - Nintendo Switch Edition is the complete Dungeons 4 experience and more. It includes the entire base game while offering a version of the title built to suit Nintendo's hybrid platform.

Players will be able to construct elaborate dungeons in an effort to advance the Absolute-Evil's diabolical motives, all across 20 fully-narrated Campaign missions and multiple challenging Skirmish maps too. Between delving further into the depths of the Underworld, setting traps as you go, all the way to breaching into the Overworld to pillage and plunder and spread your divine Evilness, you'll never be lacking tasks to complete in Dungeons 4.

For those who seem to think conquering the world will be a walk in the park, the burrowing and expanding Dwarves faction will no doubt throw a spanner into the works. A brand-new addition to the Dungeons series in Dungeons 4, Dwarves will build underground bases to rival your own, occasionally even breaching into your domain and pillaging your resources. You'll have to fight tooth-and-nail for the rights to the Underworld against these hardy folk.

Thankfully, you'll have the help of the Absolute-Evil's second-in-command, Thalya, who has been improved in Dungeons 4 to feature an upgradeable perk system that enables you to develop and customise her into the warrior that best suits your style of play. On top of commanding Thalya, you can even team up with a friend to experience local two-player cooperative action, where you can split the responsibilities of managing one dungeon, be it in the Campaign or Skirmish modes.

Whether you're a new player or a returning Dungeons 4 fan looking to take the adventure out-and-about, the Dungeons 4 - Nintendo Switch Edition is not one to miss. You can pick up the game today on the Nintendo eShop for €49.99/£45.99/$49.99, with this including the Digital Deluxe Edition bonuses of the Storming of Dollaran map from Dungeons 3, the official soundtrack, a digital artbook, a special skin for the Absolute-Evil's-Slapping Hand, as well as an exclusive Princess outfit for Thalya and some new chic skins for her adorable Little Snots.

Plus, if you are looking to expand the Dungeons 4 experience, the new DLC, The Good, The Bad and the Evil has launched in parity with the Nintendo Switch Edition, and players on all platforms can snag the DLC with a 10% launch discount until October 30 for €14.99/£12.99/$14.99.