Take control of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles in VR in 2026

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are no strangers to video games. There are a multitude of titles and projects available, but in the near future we'll be getting an adventure that's quite different to what we expect.

Coming from developer Cortopia Studios, this game is known as Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Empire City, and it's described as a "single-player action-adventure VR game" where players can suit up as the various turtles to work through a game either alone or as a four-player unit.

The Steam page for the game provides an insight into the project's story. "In the vacuum left by Shredder's demise, the Foot Clan's grip tightens on the streets you once called home. It's time to reclaim what's yours. Don the mask of Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello, or Michelangelo in the first ever Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles VR game."

Otherwise, we're told that the game enables players to scale and move around an urban landscape with parkour, to master each turtle's signature weapon, and to throw down with fan-favourite villains too.

While we will have to wait until 2026 to play the game, when it does launch, it will be available on PC (via SteamVR) and on Meta Quest systems. Check out the announcement trailer below.