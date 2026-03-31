Take Borderlands 4's main villain home in a new oil print, with proceeds going to charity

HQ

You may not love him, and you may find him more ruthless than ruggedly charming like Handsome Jack of the series' past, but it's hard to deny that Borderlands 4's main villain of The Timekeeper stands out. As a golden figurehead of the planet of Kairos, he now seems even more luxurious, as he has an official portrait hand-painted by artist Erik Thor Sandberg.

Announced at PAX East last week, Gearbox is selling prints of this Portrait of Timekeeper, which are available to purchase via Gamestop. All proceeds go to Stack Up, a charity that focuses on promoting positive mental health and combatting veteran suicide through gaming and all things nerdiness.

The prints will be shipped on the 25th of May, and cost $50 if you'd like to buy one. It does seem a bit difficult to get them overseas, so perhaps this is more for a US-based audience. Still, if you want to keep a portrait The Timekeeper would certainly have of himself in his home, then now you're free to do so. Plus, you'll be helping out a good cause. Win win!