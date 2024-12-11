Take advantage of these weeks before Christmas to participate in the X4: Foundations Public Beta

HQ

Many of you probably first heard about the space simulator X4: Foundations with our interview with its director and Egosoft studio CEO Bernd Lehahn, but the game's plans are moving forward strongly in 2025. But before making that leap to the stars, the title has made major changes to some of its core systems, such as the flight system, and is currently testing them in a Public Beta.

Update 7.50 is the centrepiece of this Beta, and it tests the new flight model, with more realistic flight control and "heavier" physics, so that the player feels the movement, the rocking of the ship. For this, they have hired the former lead physics programmer of the Star Citizen development team, John Pritchett.

In addition to the new flight model, there are balance adjustments to all the ships in the game. Refined engines, thrusters and other ship components have been modified with this reimagined experience in mind.

In addition, new clusters and space routes between Terran and Boron sectors have been added, and the game's economy has been adjusted. All of these improvements are expected to arrive in Update 7.50 to X4: Foundations before the end of Q1 2025. You can join the Public Beta today.