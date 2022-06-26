Take a trip with us in the Tesla Model Y and the Audi e-tron GT

HQ

Now that cars are becoming more technologically enabled, especially electric vehicles, we've been working on incorporating automobiles into our tech-based Quick Look video series.

Earlier this week, we kicked this newfound effort off, by launching our Quick Look spinoff series EV Hour, a series where we take a trip out in an electric vehicle and chat about all the features the car offers up.

To start the series off, we've already published two EV Hour videos, with the first revolving around the Tesla Model Y and the second being framed around the Audi e-tron GT. You can watch both of the new videos below, where Magnus is at the wheel and showing off these impressive and tech-heavy cars.

