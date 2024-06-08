Take a trip on Disney's new The Princess and the Frog ride

HQ

Taking a trip to Disney World isn't always the easiest thing to arrange both in a financial and logistical manner, which is why this latest video from Walt Disney World is no doubt interesting to many.

Later this month, on June 28, the Tiana's Bayou Adventure ride will open at Walt Disney World and replace the formerly beloved Splash Mountain ride. The attraction is based on The Princess and the Frog and takes riders on a "journey through a shimmering bayou as they prepare for a spirited celebration during Mardi Gras season."

We're told that the ride will include familiar faces, such as Princess Tiana and the jazz-loving alligator Louis too, and with the ride opening soon, and at Disneyland later this year, a new video has dropped allowing fans to get a first-person perspective of hopping on the attraction.

Will you be taking a trip to Disney World to ride the attraction?