Take a trip into The Traveler in new Destiny 2: The Final Shape trailer

Destiny 2 is coming to an end soon. Well... not really. The Light and Darkness Saga is meeting its conclusion with the imminent The Final Shape expansion, set to debut on PC and consoles on June 4, 2024.

With that final expansion for Bungie's beloved shooter on its way, a new trailer has made its arrival wherein we get a better and deeper look at The Pale Heart location that is found inside The Traveler itself, which judging by the words of Nathan Fillon's returning Cayde-6, seems to be a location where permanently defeated Guardians can while away and exist eternally.

Check out the new trailer for the expansion below, and let us know your thoughts on The Pale Heart and how exactly Cayde-6 has returned from oblivion.