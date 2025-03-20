Take a trip into the cosmos in the latest look at Pixar's Elio

HQ

We've actually been waiting quite a long time for the next animated effort from Pixar, as the adorable Elio has been delayed a few times up until this point. The movie does finally look set to come out soon however, as a new trailer has popped up, affirming the planned June 20 premiere date, and also giving us another glimpse at this cosmic adventure.

Elio revolves around a young boy whose biggest wish is to be abducted by aliens. One fateful date, that wish actually comes true, and the young Elio finds himself travelling millions of miles around the universe alongside his new friend, the unusual Glordon.

With Elio coming this summer, you can see the latest trailer for the film below, as well as its full synopsis. The movie will star a few big names, like Zoe Saldana and Jameela Jamil, and is directed by Burrow and Sparkshort's Madeline Sharafian, Bao and Turning Red's Domee She, and Coco's Adrian Molina.

"This summer, moviegoers will meet Elio, an 11-year-old whose biggest wish is to get abducted by aliens, as well as his Aunt Olga (voiced by recent Academy Award Winner, Zoe Saldaña), and Glordon, Elio's unexpected first friend who happens to be an alien. In this big-screen adventure, Elio will travel millions of miles across the universe encountering and a host of out-of-this world creatures who just might help him figure out exactly where he belongs."