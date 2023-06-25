Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

news

Take a step towards a healthier lifestyle with Xiaomi's Smart Air Fryer Pro

We've tested the product on the latest episode of Quick Look.

HQ

It's always a good thing to look for ways to become healthier, and that is precisely what Xiaomi is set to help you do with its latest smart gadget. Known as the Xiaomi Smart Air Fryer Pro, this device is designed to assist you in cooking with less oil and fat, all while featuring a 4-litre volume, and an OLED display with 24-hour scheduling and access to smart cloud recipes, making it even more effortless to prepare food.

To see if this gadget is the next step in your healthier living efforts, be sure to watch the latest episode of Quick Look below, where our very own Magnus shares a ton of thoughts and facts about the device.

HQ


