Take a step towards a healthier lifestyle with Withings Body Scan

If you've been looking to up your efforts to improve and better your health and lifestyle, the latest gadget from Withings may just be the ideal device for you. Known as the Body Scan, this gadget is a health station that is designed to be able to track your bodily systems and functions so that you can determine the correct next step forward in improving your lifestyle.

With systems that can deliver precise weight information, heart health data, track nerve activity, and more, the Body Scan is a versatile bit of health technology. To learn more about the gadget, you can watch the latest episode of Quick Look below, where our very own Magnus shares a few facts and thoughts about Body Scan.