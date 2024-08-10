Take a sneak peek at the second season of Arcane

HQ

The first season of Arcane, based on League of Legends, exceeded all our expectations and after waiting for almost three years, it's almost time to witness the second (and last) season of the series. In November, Netflix will release the next season and to warm up viewers, they have now released a clip from it where Jinx gets into trouble, called "Enemy of my enemy".

"From the very beginning, since we started working on this project, we had a very specific ending in mind, which means the story of Arcane wraps up with this second season. But Arcane is just the first of many stories that we want to tell in Runeterra."