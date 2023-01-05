Take a Sneak Peek at the Gran Turismo Movie

Out of all the Sony adaptations set to come out soon or in a few years, not many could blame you for forgetting about the Gran Turismo movie. However, with a new teaser trailer for the film, Sony is reminding you that it exists.

From the trailer, that's all we seem to get, too. The big stars in Orlando Bloom and David Harbour try and sell the project in between shots of behind-the-scenes footage. Then there's a few promises of it being based on a true story, with drama and romance.

We'll have to wait and see whether the Gran Turismo movie can live up to the bar set by its stars in the sneak peek trailer, as apart from their descriptions there really isn't much to go off. Here's hoping it doesn't fall into the old trap of dull or bad video game adaptations.

Check out the trailer below: