Take a look into the history of dbrand with its Manifesto

If you've been wondering how a company like dbrand came to be, and what the history of the accessory organisation included, then the latest Quick Look will be right up your street. As part of the most recent video, we've got our hands on the dbrand Manifesto, a 100-page artsy book that goes through the history of the company.

Spanning 8121 words, including 115 images, 99 matrix barcodes, and weighing 2566 grams, this book is perfect for the coffee table of dbrand enthusiasts, and to see how it shapes up, you can see it in all of its glory in the latest Quick Look below.