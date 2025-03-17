Take a look for yourself at Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories & the Envisioned Land with the new demo

HQ

Gust didn't want to keep too much tension with what critics were expecting from Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories & the Envisioned Land, and gave the green light to release reviews on Friday 14 March, a week before its release on 21 March. We at Gamereactor were left rather cold by the title, and recommended trying it out before shelling out for it to clear up any doubts you might have. As it turns out, both the studio and Koei Tecmo seem to have felt the same way.

The demo for Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories & the Envisioned Land is available now on Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, PC and, for the first time in the series' history, Xbox One and Xbox Series.

