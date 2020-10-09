Take a look behind the scenes with The Medium's composers

You're watching Advertisements

We are one month and two days from the release of Xbox Series S and X, and one of the first games to be revealed for Microsoft's next-gen format was The Medium from the Polish horror specialist Bloober Team. While it is supposed to launch this year, we still don't have any release date, but on the other hand, it hasn't been delayed either.

We have previously reported that the Silent Hill composer Akira Yamaoka has contributed to the soundtrack of the game, and now the developers have shared a video that shows how Bloobers composer Arkadiusz Reikowski and Yamaoka worked together to create a scary atmosphere in the adventure.

Check it out below. If Bloober Teams' previous games (Layers of Fear, Blair Witch) are anything to judge by, we should brace ourselves for some real psychological horror. The Medium will be released for both PC and Xbox Series S/X, although we still don't know when.