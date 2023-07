HQ

The hotly anticipated, heavyweight sequel to Netflix's blockbuster Extraction premiered the other week and not surprisingly, the movie offered some really impressive action scenes. We now have the opportunity to take a closer look with Chris Hemsworth in a twelve-minute video about how the filming went, and especially some of the sharpest action scenes. So for those of you who are curious, the behind-the-scenes clip is available here.

What did you think of Extraction 2?