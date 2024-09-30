Take a look behind-the-scenes of A Minecraft Movie

HQ

As part of the Minecraft Live show over the weekend, Mojang took us behind-the-scenes of A Minecraft Movie. Led by Mojang creative director Torfi Frans Olafsson and director Jared Hess, the insight into the film not only gave us a few extra snippets of the live action adaptation of the video game, but it also showed us what it's like being on set with Jack Black and Jason Momoa.

The behind-the-scenes insight also delved into how the props and sets were created with the help of prop masters Weta Workshop, and presented a few additional glimpses of scenes from the film beyond what we saw in the recent main trailer.

Check out the behind-the-scenes look below.