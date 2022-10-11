Take a look at two of The Boys Season 4's new heroes

HQ

There's no clue as to when Season 4 of The Boys will land on Prime Video, but as we wait patiently for Amazon to reveal that, it has instead given a look at some of the new Supes that will be joining the fray in the next season.

As shown in a tweet, we have been given first glimpses at Susan Heyward's Sister Sage and Valorie Curry's Firecracker. There's no real idea as to what either do, or how they'll fit into the series plot, but at least we know what they look like ahead of the next season coming sometime down the line.