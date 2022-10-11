Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Take a look at two of The Boys Season 4's new heroes

Sister Sage and Firecracker are joining the fray.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

There's no clue as to when Season 4 of The Boys will land on Prime Video, but as we wait patiently for Amazon to reveal that, it has instead given a look at some of the new Supes that will be joining the fray in the next season.

As shown in a tweet, we have been given first glimpses at Susan Heyward's Sister Sage and Valorie Curry's Firecracker. There's no real idea as to what either do, or how they'll fit into the series plot, but at least we know what they look like ahead of the next season coming sometime down the line.

Take a look at two of The Boys Season 4's new heroes


Loading next content