Take a look at Timothée Chalamet as Willy Wonka

In around 18 months, the prequel to Charlie and the Chocolate Factory will officially land in cinemas, giving us a look at how the iconic confectionary legend rose to fame. The movie, Wonka, will see Timothée Chalamet portraying Willy Wonka, and while we're yet to hear about the finer details of the movie, or even see a trailer, we've finally got a better look at Chalamet in costume.

Revealed over Twitter, the image shows Chalamet in the full Wonka get-up, standing behind a film camera. The costume includes a top hat, a red blazer, and a multi-coloured scarf, and shows Chalamet standing in what seems to be a snowy environment.

The movie itself is set to take place as the prequel to the 1964 novel, and currently bares no mention as to whether it will be tied to either previous adaptations of the story, that saw Gene Wilder and Johnny Depp star as the titular character.

Set to release on March 17, 2023, the movie also boasts quite the stacked cast, including the likes of Rowan Atkinson, Olivia Colman, Keegan Michael-Key, Jim Carter, Tom Davis, and several others.

Take a look at Chalamet in costume below.