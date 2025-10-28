Take a look at this restomodded Land Cruiser

HQ

Sema 2025 takes place next month and considering that it is the world's largest annual car show for modified vehicles, it is of course no secret that we will see lots and lots of restomods. One of these has actually been built by Toyota themselves and it is a super classic and beautiful Land Cruiser FJ60 that has been given a modern drivetrain and an engine from a 2024 Tundra. It is a 3.4 liter V6 with 394 horsepower and 650 newton meters of torque. More about this delicious build during Sema in Las Vegas.

"The Turbo Trail Cruiser is about showing what happens when Toyota's modern performance technology is integrated into one of our most iconic classics. It's a hot-rod approach with Toyota DNA — power, drivability, and reliability in a package that still feels true to the original Land Cruiser. For Toyota fans, the Turbo Trail Cruiser is about more than just horsepower. It's about preserving the character of a vehicle enthusiasts love while showing how seamlessly Toyota technology can elevate the driving experience. It's a concept build, but it demonstrates the passion we share with our customers for keeping these classics alive in new and exciting ways."