Take a look at this new level debuting in Fall Guys Season 4

You're watching Advertisements

With Season 4 of Fall Guys soon approaching, Mediatonic has revealed a first look at one of its new levels. Skyline Tumble is a 60-player stage that includes hazards such as low gravity zones, forcefields, and 'chonky buttons.' It is one of seven stages that will be making there debut within the sci-fi themed upcoming season and it looks wonderfully chaotic.

The release date for Season 4 isn't yet currently known, but it is planned to revealed within a trailer launching on March 15. Within the trailer we can expect to see more of the levels debuting within the update, as well as several more wacky costumes. A Double Fame Points event will also launch alongside the trailer, which will allow players to gather up even more in-game rewards.