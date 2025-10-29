Take a look at this Infinity-SUV with an GT-R engine on the inside

HQ

Just as we wrote yesterday when we reported on Toyota's test-modified Land Cruiser, the American SEMA show is just around the corner and of course there are many more car manufacturers than Toyota who have tuned in and will be on the show floor with a fun custom build. One of these is Nissan-owned Infinuity who is now showing off the QX80 R-Spec, which is their most luxurious flagship SUV that has now received a VR38 engine from a Nissan GT-R (R35) Nismo, which means a 3.8 liter V6 with twin turbos and close to 1000 horsepower.

"QX80 R-Spec unleashes INFINITI's luxury flagship and makes an adrenaline-pumping statement about how QX80 - already equipped with the highest standard horsepower in its class - can go even further. R-Spec is a no-holds barred study of power combined with luxury. The INFINITI QX80 R-Spec build features a GT-R sourced 3.8-liter twin-turbo V6 that has received extensive modifications to be capable of 1,000 horsepower, with custom turbochargers, intercoolers, exhaust manifolds and an upgraded fuel system." Infinity