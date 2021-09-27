Take a look at this enormous Arcanine plush

HQ

The Pokémon Centre is currently taking pre-orders for an oversized plush of one of Gen 1's most beloved creatures. The fire-type Arcanine is the latest Pokemon to take teddy form and this particular product is a whopping 27.5 inches high and 59 inches wide. The plush is listed at $449.99 and it's planned to ship in May 2022.

Arcanine has been a fan-favourite since the very start of the series and it has since appeared in most previous generations (besides X & Y). During the very first generation, it featured very prominently in the anime with it appearing in the opening sequence for each episode. The creature is the evolution of Growlithe and it's still commonly used by players due to its high attack and speed stats.

