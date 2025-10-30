Take a look at this cute EV from Honda

HQ

During the ongoing Japan Mobility Show 2025, a lot of more or less interesting car concepts are being shown, and although many of them are, in my opinion, seemingly identityless electric cars that all seem to be copies of other electric cars, Honda has appeared with a Honda E-like little cute thing in the form of the Super-One concept cart. We don't know anything more about it than that it is super compact but very spacious, and cute.

From Hondas official pressrelease:

"With the grand concept defined as "e: Dash BOOSTER," the Super-ONE Prototype was developed as a compact EV designed to transform everyday mobility into an exciting and uplifting experience by adopting a variety of features that make the in-vehicle experience more enjoyable for customers. The name "Super-ONE" represents the aspiration of Honda to create a vehicle that transcends conventional norms and standards ("super") and delivers customer value unique only to Honda ("one and only").

In addition to excellent environmental performance and usability for everyday use, the "fun of driving" characteristics unique to Honda were pursued for the Super-ONE Prototype. By adding features designed to stimulate all of the driver's senses to the "joy of driving" realized by sporty driving only small EVs can achieve, the Super-ONE Prototype offers customers an exciting and uplifting driving experience. Leveraging the lightweight platform advanced for N Series models, the Super-ONE Prototype realizes sporty and nimble driving. In addition, its wide stance with extended tread, realized by prominently flared blister fenders, enables a stable and dynamic driving experience.

Moreover, Boost Mode, developed exclusively for this model, increases the power output to enable the power unit to fully unleash its performance potential, while also synchronizing the simulated 7-speed transmission and the Active Sound Control system to generate powerful engine sound and sharp gearshift feel, as if driving an engine-powered vehicle with a traditional multi-gear transmission. In Boost Mode, the Super-ONE Prototype stimulates the driver's senses — including visual and auditory senses, as well as a tactile sensation of acceleration and vibration — offering an uplifting EV driving experience."