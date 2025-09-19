Take a look at this beautiful Porsche 919 design

HQ

It has now been over 12 years since Porsche unleashed the 918 hypercar, part of the "Holy Trio" of killer cars that also included the Mclaren P1 and Ferrari LaFerrari. Since then, Porsche has not chosen to make a successor, despite the fact that McLaren, Lamborghini and especially Ferrari have spewed out a lot of alternatives in the meantime.

Porsche has suffered from declining sales in recent years, generally speaking, and their electric cars have completely flopped in terms of sales, which is said to be one of the reasons why the Mission-X concept car was never built. Now, however, design studio Ugur Sahinhas drawn up what a 919 could look like, if it became a reality, and it is of course a dreamy car that retains the basic elements and the most important shapes from the 918 and modernises the rest.