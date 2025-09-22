Take a look at this 2127 hp supercar from ex-Pagani-boss

HQ

If it weren't for Alfa Romeo and defectors from the legendary car brand, we would never have Ferrari, today. If it weren't for Ferrari, there would never have been a Lamborghini and if there was no Lamborghini, we would never have had Pagani considering Horacio Pagani started his journey there. Giamaro is a new Italian car brand founded by one of Pagani's former bosses Giacomo Commendatore and the other 22 employees working on their upcoming hypercar Krafla, almost all of whom come from Pagani, too. Top Gear Magazine has visited the factory to take a closer look at this 2127 HP machine with an quad-turbo V12 that cost £2,5 million.

