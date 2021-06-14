Grand Theft Auto V 150M playersCall of Duty $3MDestiny 2 RoadmapCities Skylines TipsHunter's Arena Legend PS5Metro Exodus Enhanced EditionMonster Hunter Switch
Take a look at things to come for Xbox Game Pass

The subscription service gets even more valuable.

Microsoft had a ton of Xbox Game Pass announcements during the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase. Twelve titles have already today been released for the service (ten from Bethesda and the latest Yakuza adventure) and there is plenty more to come. These have just been added:

Games Available Today


  • Yakuza: Like a Dragon (Cloud, Console, and PC)

  • Arx Fatalis (PC)

  • Dishonored: Death of the Outsider (PC, Cloud, and Console)

  • Doom (Cloud and Console)

  • Fallout (PC)

  • Fallout 2 (PC)

  • Fallout 3 (PC, Cloud, and Console)

  • Fallout: New Vegas (Newly added for PC, Cloud, and Console)

  • Fallout: Tactics (PC)

  • Rage (Cloud and Console)

  • The Evil Within 2 (PC, Cloud, and Console)

  • Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus (PC, Cloud, and Console)

But there is of course way more than that coming for Xbox Game Pass. Here's some of the confirmed titles you can look forward to this year:

Coming This Year


  • Microsoft Flight Simulator (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S) - July 27

  • Hades (PC, Cloud, and Console) - August 21

  • Among Us (Cloud and Console) - 2021

Coming Day One This Year


  • Dungeons and Dragons: Dark Alliance (PC, Cloud, and Console) - June 22

  • The Ascent (PC, Cloud, and Console) - July 29

  • Twelve Minutes (PC, Cloud, and Console) - August 19

  • Psychonauts 2 (PC, Cloud, and Console) - August 25

  • Aragami 2 (PC, Cloud, and Console)) - September 17

  • Sable (PC, Cloud, and Console) - September 23

  • Scorn (PC, Cloud, and Series X|S) - Fall 2021

  • The Anacrusis (PC, Cloud, and Console) - Fall 2021

  • Back 4 Blood (PC, Cloud, and Console) - October 12

  • Age of Empires IV (PC) - October 28

  • Forza Horizon 5 (PC, Cloud, and Console) - November 9

  • Shredders (PC, Cloud, and Console) - December 2021

  • Halo Infinite (PC, Cloud, and Console) - Holiday 2021

  • Hello Neighbor 2 (PC, Cloud, and Console) - 2021

  • The Gunk (PC, Cloud, and Console) - 2021

These games were also confirmed to be released for Xbox Game Pass straight at the release, but the will be released 2022 or later.

Coming Day One in The Future


  • A Plague Tale: Requiem

  • Atomic Heart

  • Redfall

  • Eiyuden Chronicle Hundred Heroes

  • Eiyuden Chronicle Rising

  • Contraband

  • Party Animals

  • Replaced

  • Slime Rancher 2

  • Somerville

  • Stalker 2

  • Starfield

  • Outer Worlds 2



