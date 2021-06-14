Take a look at things to come for Xbox Game Pass

Microsoft had a ton of Xbox Game Pass announcements during the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase. Twelve titles have already today been released for the service (ten from Bethesda and the latest Yakuza adventure) and there is plenty more to come. These have just been added:
Games Available Today
Yakuza: Like a Dragon (Cloud, Console, and PC)
Arx Fatalis (PC)
Dishonored: Death of the Outsider (PC, Cloud, and Console)
Doom (Cloud and Console)
Fallout (PC)
Fallout 2 (PC)
Fallout 3 (PC, Cloud, and Console)
Fallout: New Vegas (Newly added for PC, Cloud, and Console)
Fallout: Tactics (PC)
Rage (Cloud and Console)
The Evil Within 2 (PC, Cloud, and Console)
Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus (PC, Cloud, and Console)
But there is of course way more than that coming for Xbox Game Pass. Here's some of the confirmed titles you can look forward to this year:
Coming This Year
Microsoft Flight Simulator (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S) - July 27
Hades (PC, Cloud, and Console) - August 21
Among Us (Cloud and Console) - 2021
Coming Day One This Year
Dungeons and Dragons: Dark Alliance (PC, Cloud, and Console) - June 22
The Ascent (PC, Cloud, and Console) - July 29
Twelve Minutes (PC, Cloud, and Console) - August 19
Psychonauts 2 (PC, Cloud, and Console) - August 25
Aragami 2 (PC, Cloud, and Console)) - September 17
Sable (PC, Cloud, and Console) - September 23
Scorn (PC, Cloud, and Series X|S) - Fall 2021
The Anacrusis (PC, Cloud, and Console) - Fall 2021
Back 4 Blood (PC, Cloud, and Console) - October 12
Age of Empires IV (PC) - October 28
Forza Horizon 5 (PC, Cloud, and Console) - November 9
Shredders (PC, Cloud, and Console) - December 2021
Halo Infinite (PC, Cloud, and Console) - Holiday 2021
Hello Neighbor 2 (PC, Cloud, and Console) - 2021
The Gunk (PC, Cloud, and Console) - 2021
These games were also confirmed to be released for Xbox Game Pass straight at the release, but the will be released 2022 or later.
Coming Day One in The Future
A Plague Tale: Requiem
Atomic Heart
Redfall
Eiyuden Chronicle Hundred Heroes
Eiyuden Chronicle Rising
Contraband
Party Animals
Replaced
Slime Rancher 2
Somerville
Stalker 2
Starfield
Outer Worlds 2
Cookies
Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy