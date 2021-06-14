Take a look at things to come for Xbox Game Pass

Microsoft had a ton of Xbox Game Pass announcements during the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase. Twelve titles have already today been released for the service (ten from Bethesda and the latest Yakuza adventure) and there is plenty more to come. These have just been added:

Games Available Today



Yakuza: Like a Dragon (Cloud, Console, and PC)



Arx Fatalis (PC)



Dishonored: Death of the Outsider (PC, Cloud, and Console)



Doom (Cloud and Console)



Fallout (PC)



Fallout 2 (PC)



Fallout 3 (PC, Cloud, and Console)



Fallout: New Vegas (Newly added for PC, Cloud, and Console)



Fallout: Tactics (PC)



Rage (Cloud and Console)



The Evil Within 2 (PC, Cloud, and Console)



Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus (PC, Cloud, and Console)



But there is of course way more than that coming for Xbox Game Pass. Here's some of the confirmed titles you can look forward to this year:

Coming This Year



Microsoft Flight Simulator (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S) - July 27



Hades (PC, Cloud, and Console) - August 21



Among Us (Cloud and Console) - 2021



Coming Day One This Year





Dungeons and Dragons: Dark Alliance (PC, Cloud, and Console) - June 22



The Ascent (PC, Cloud, and Console) - July 29



Twelve Minutes (PC, Cloud, and Console) - August 19



Psychonauts 2 (PC, Cloud, and Console) - August 25



Aragami 2 (PC, Cloud, and Console)) - September 17



Sable (PC, Cloud, and Console) - September 23



Scorn (PC, Cloud, and Series X|S) - Fall 2021



The Anacrusis (PC, Cloud, and Console) - Fall 2021



Back 4 Blood (PC, Cloud, and Console) - October 12



Age of Empires IV (PC) - October 28



Forza Horizon 5 (PC, Cloud, and Console) - November 9



Shredders (PC, Cloud, and Console) - December 2021



Halo Infinite (PC, Cloud, and Console) - Holiday 2021



Hello Neighbor 2 (PC, Cloud, and Console) - 2021



The Gunk (PC, Cloud, and Console) - 2021



These games were also confirmed to be released for Xbox Game Pass straight at the release, but the will be released 2022 or later.

Coming Day One in The Future



A Plague Tale: Requiem



Atomic Heart



Redfall



Eiyuden Chronicle Hundred Heroes



Eiyuden Chronicle Rising



Contraband



Party Animals



Replaced



Slime Rancher 2



Somerville



Stalker 2



Starfield



Outer Worlds 2