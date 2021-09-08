Take a look at these Snorlax and Ditto beanbag chairs

HQ

Have you ever felt like cuddling up to one of your favourite Pokemon buddies? If the answer is yes, then we have some good news for you, as The Pokemon Cente is currently selling two beanbags based on fan-favourites Ditto and Snorlax. Both beanbags retail for $199.99 and sadly, they are only limited to those in the US and Canada at present.

If you're wondering just how big these bean bags are then you should be aware that both are 45 inches tall, 30 inches wide, and weigh 250lb - 300lb. They are also said to be filled with lightweight EPS beads to allow for maximum comfort.

You can take a look at both beanbags below: