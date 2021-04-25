Sons of the Forest releaseIGI 3 2021Cities Skylines TipsWRC 10Dauntless reviewPubg reportDell AlienwareTekken 7Doom SlayerMonster Hunter Switch
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Take a look at these iconic video game weapons reimagined as Nerf Guns

Our favourites include the Super Shotgun from Doom and the Gravity Gun from Half-Life 2.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

It looks like the guys over at The Toys Zone have had a bit of time on their hands recently, as they have been busy reimagining some of the most iconic weapons in video games as Nerf Guns. The list of weapons, which includes the Super Shotgun from Doom and the Gravity Gun from Half-Life 2, look absolutely fantastic, and we wish that some of them were available for purchase.

You can take a look at a short selection of our favourites below:

Take a look at these iconic video game weapons reimagined as Nerf Guns
Take a look at these iconic video game weapons reimagined as Nerf Guns
Take a look at these iconic video game weapons reimagined as Nerf Guns


Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy