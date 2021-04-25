Take a look at these iconic video game weapons reimagined as Nerf Guns

You're watching Advertisements

It looks like the guys over at The Toys Zone have had a bit of time on their hands recently, as they have been busy reimagining some of the most iconic weapons in video games as Nerf Guns. The list of weapons, which includes the Super Shotgun from Doom and the Gravity Gun from Half-Life 2, look absolutely fantastic, and we wish that some of them were available for purchase.

You can take a look at a short selection of our favourites below: