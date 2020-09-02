Cookies

Halo Infinite

Take a look at these exclusive Halo Infinite weapon skins

The new skins stem from a partnership between Halo Infinite and Monster Energy.

Halo Infinite being delayed until an undisclosed date in 2021, surprisingly, hasn't put a stop to any ongoing marketing campaigns. This includes a collaboration with Monster Energy that started this week and will continue for the remaining year.

Besides really cool looking cans, you can also get DLC-codes that unlocks weapon skins - which actually are really nice. You can check them out below, including the cans. If you want to find out more about this campaign, head over this way.

