Take a look at the yellow iPhone 14 Plus

Apple has created a bunch of different colour options for iPhones over the years, but as part of the latest iteration of the device, the iPhone 14, the tech titan has launched a new colour. And this one is eye-catching to say the least.

Coming in bright yellow, we've got our hands on this new version of the iPhone 14 Plus, and we have made it the focus of our latest episode of Quick Look. Be sure to check out the video below to see if this colour scheme will match what you are looking for in a new iPhone.