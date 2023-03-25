Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Take a look at the yellow iPhone 14 Plus

We've got our hands on the new variant of the latest Apple device.

Apple has created a bunch of different colour options for iPhones over the years, but as part of the latest iteration of the device, the iPhone 14, the tech titan has launched a new colour. And this one is eye-catching to say the least.

Coming in bright yellow, we've got our hands on this new version of the iPhone 14 Plus, and we have made it the focus of our latest episode of Quick Look. Be sure to check out the video below to see if this colour scheme will match what you are looking for in a new iPhone.

