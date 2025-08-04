Take a look at the working Honda bike made to resemble Pokémon Scarlet/Violet's Koraidon

HQ

Recently, we reported on the collaboration between Honda and The Pokémon Company, a move that was inspired by the idea to create a working motorbike made to resemble Pokémon Scarlet/Violet's legendary pocket monster known as Koraidon. At the time, it was promised that the bike would be shown off in full at Suzuka during the 8 Hours Endurance Road Race, something that has now been and gone.

To this end, we now have visual proof of the Koraidon bike in action, as per Honda. The bike has moving arms, legs, head and jaw, and glides along at a steady pace all without the need of a rider. The main catch is that it's quite a slow bike and requires a sort of stabiliser to keep it upright.

Check out the clip below to see Koraidon lighting up Suzuka.

This is an ad: