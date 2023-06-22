Take a look at the Starfield Xbox controller and headset

HQ

A couple of weeks ago, back at the Starfield Direct, Xbox and Bethesda announced a whole bunch of merchandise and products related to Starfield. This included a really pretty Xbox controller and an Xbox Wireless Headset, both of which have been designed in the NASA-punk theme that the game uses. Needless to say, for Starfield fans, these seem like necessities.

To see whether these devices are worthy of being added to your collection, we've got our hands on both gadgets and shared a bunch of thoughts and opinions about them in the latest episode of Quick Look, which you can find below.