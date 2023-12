HQ

There are wars and dragons in what looks set to be a truly epic second season of House of the Dragon. With a premiere sometime next summer, we now have a first look at the continuation of this predecessor to Game of Thrones. Two posters have also appeared where former childhood friends Rhaenyra and Alicent look insanely serious.

There will most likely be a lot of war, sex and blood as usual in this world, so just take a look at the teaser here and start longing.