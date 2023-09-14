Take a look at the remastered multiplayer maps for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III

HQ

This year's edition of Call of Duty is called Modern Warfare III and will be released on November 10 for PS4 and PS5, Xbox One and Series X/S, and PC. In honour of the day, Activision has released a video showing the multiplayer maps we have to look forward to. They consist - among other things - of 16 remastered maps from the 2009 masterpiece Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

All of our teenage favourites Afghan, Derail, Estate, Favela, Karachi, Highrise, Invasion, Quarry, Rundown, Rust, Scrapyard, Skidrow, Sub Base, Terminal, Underpass and Wasteland will feature in this autumn's COD, and in the video below, the developers explain in more detail how they've gone about reviving the classic maps without compromising on nostalgia. For example, they've all been completely rebuilt from scratch to really take advantage of modern Call of Duty's faster and more agile movement patterns.

More meaty information is promised in just under a month, on October 5, at the Call of Duty: Next event, which will also feature an open beta.