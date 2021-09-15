Take a look at the newly released launch trailer for The Amazing American Circus

HQ

Juggler Games has just released a launch trailer (which you can watch above) to celebrate the arrival of its deck-building strategy title, The Amazing American Circus. The game, if you are unaware, features both management and card-based mechanics, and it sees you try and wow audiences after assembling your own traveling circus of performers. The Amazing American Circus features more than 15 unique performers, 200 hand-drawn cards, and 32 types of audience members, so it seems there's plenty of depth to be found here.

Along with the brand-new launch trailer, several more screenshots for the game were also unveiled and these shed light on some interesting details. It seems that you'll be able to recruit a chicken as a performer and several cards that will be accessible to the Face Changer performer have been revealed. You can take a look at these screenshots below: