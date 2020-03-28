Take a look at the new Valorant heroine Sage

Riot Games recently revealed a new hero arriving in Valorant, the developer's new hero-shooter coming to PC in 2020 (read our first impressions over here). The new heroine is the Chinese agent Sage, a character with healing abilities.

As we can read in the press release: "Sage can create safety for herself and her team wherever she goes. Able to revive fallen friends and stave off forceful assaults, she provides a calm centre to a hellish battlefield".

Let's see her key features below:

• SLOW ORB - Cast out a radianite orb that breaks into a slowing field upon impact with the ground. All caught in the field are slowed, grounded, and make noise when moving.

• BARRIER ORB - Conjure a large, solid wall. Right-click to rotate the wall before casting.

• HEALING ORB - Heal an ally or yourself to full health over a few seconds.

• RESURRECTION - Target a friendly corpse. After a short delay, revive them with full health.