Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Front page
news
Valorant

Take a look at the new Valorant heroine Sage

A healing-focused support heroine emerges in Riot Games' upcoming action game Valorant.

Riot Games recently revealed a new hero arriving in Valorant, the developer's new hero-shooter coming to PC in 2020 (read our first impressions over here). The new heroine is the Chinese agent Sage, a character with healing abilities.

As we can read in the press release: "Sage can create safety for herself and her team wherever she goes. Able to revive fallen friends and stave off forceful assaults, she provides a calm centre to a hellish battlefield".

Let's see her key features below:

• SLOW ORB - Cast out a radianite orb that breaks into a slowing field upon impact with the ground. All caught in the field are slowed, grounded, and make noise when moving.
• BARRIER ORB - Conjure a large, solid wall. Right-click to rotate the wall before casting.
• HEALING ORB - Heal an ally or yourself to full health over a few seconds.
• RESURRECTION - Target a friendly corpse. After a short delay, revive them with full health.

Valorant

Related texts

Valorant - First Look

Valorant - First Look
PREVIEW. Written by Fabrizia Malgieri

Riot Games has officially announced its next game, and we've taken a closer look at what's next from the LoL-developer.



Loading next content