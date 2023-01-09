Take a Look at the New Panda Punch Trailer

Coming from Ninja Rabbit Studios and Ratalaika Games, Panda Punch is a game where - you guessed it - you play as a panda who punches stuff. Nostalgic, pixelated graphics and action/platforming gameplay are both shown off in a new short trailer.

Despite the gist of Panda Punch being given away in the name, it does seem like there's more to do and see in the game than just a cuddly critter K.Oing robots. Panda Punch is a platformer at its core, but it does have some unique gameplay mechanics.

A lot of these mechanics revolve around the robotic fist our protagonist wields, as it can allow them to hover in the air and roll over spikes in the ground. These abilities and more will help you protect your planet from what appears to be a robotic invasion.

Panda Punch launched on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC via Steam in December last year.