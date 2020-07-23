Take a look at the new Grounded trailer

You're watching Advertisements

Obsidian Entertainment is switching its regular RPG soul out for a new type of game. Grounded is set to fully release on July 28 and the title sure is something. In Grounded, you play as a very tiny child in a size-XL garden full of terrors (the terrors, in this case, being regular-sized tiny spiders and such) and you'll be able to use tactics to avoid the beasts with up to three friends.

If this is something to potentially lure you in, you can check the new trailer out above.