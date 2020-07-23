Cookies

Grounded

Take a look at the new Grounded trailer

Obsidian Entertainment's co-operative action game in which you play as a very small child in a very big garden received a new trailer.

Obsidian Entertainment is switching its regular RPG soul out for a new type of game. Grounded is set to fully release on July 28 and the title sure is something. In Grounded, you play as a very tiny child in a size-XL garden full of terrors (the terrors, in this case, being regular-sized tiny spiders and such) and you'll be able to use tactics to avoid the beasts with up to three friends.

If this is something to potentially lure you in, you can check the new trailer out above.

Grounded

