English
news
Metroid Dread
Featured: E3 2021 Coverage

Take a look at the Metroid Dread Amiibo

Metroid Dread was one of the games announced yesterday, during Nintendo's fairly fan-service filled stream. Besides showing a trailer (including gameplay), it was also confirmed that we will get a new Amiibo with this new version of Samus Aran.

Now that has been shown, and that launches alongside the game on October 8. Take a look at this beauty below. What it will add to the game, is currently unknown.

Metroid Dread

