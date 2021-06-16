Take a look at the Metroid Dread Amiibo

Dansk
Metroid Dread was one of the games announced yesterday, during Nintendo's fairly fan-service filled stream. Besides showing a trailer (including gameplay), it was also confirmed that we will get a new Amiibo with this new version of Samus Aran.
Now that has been shown, and that launches alongside the game on October 8. Take a look at this beauty below. What it will add to the game, is currently unknown.