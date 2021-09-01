English
The Medium

Take a look at The Medium's new PS5 trailer

The new-gen title utilises features of the console's DualSense controller.

A few days before The Medium's official release on PlayStation 5, Bloober Team's fascinating new horror (exclusive at launch only on PC and Xbox Series), the Polish studio has released a new detailed trailer in which some key elements of the plot are revealed, as well as the main locations and protagonists, including the Hound, a mysterious entity from the spirit world.

The Medium will land on PlayStation 5 on September 3, taking advantage of the unique features of Sony's new console. Currently, players can pre-order the game on PlayStation Store with a 10% discount for PS Plus members before launch. Pre-order players will receive the original digital soundtrack (by Akira Yamaoka and Arkadiusz Reikowski) and The Art of The Medium (digital artbook).

And if you enjoyed the game's soundtrack, Bloober Team, and Black Screen Records will also release The Medium's Original Soundtrack on vinyl and CD, due out in October.

To know more about The Medium, you can check our review.

The Medium

